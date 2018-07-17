CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: Xavier Star Signs With The Pelicans

Congrats to Xavier University second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans… He showed out in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract.  I’m so glad to see him making his dreams come true… It goes to show that when you have the opportunity,  make every moment count.

Bluiett, who was undrafted this year, has scored 73 points with the Pelicans’ summer squad, averaging 18 points a game. Way to go young man!

Keep up the good work! (FOX19)

 

Photos
