Gabrielle Union Had To School Her Sons On Colorism After Noticing They Only Liked Light Skin Girls’ Pictures On Social Media

Actress Gabrielle Union takes pride in raising her stepsons Zaire & Zion and her step-nephew Dahveon with her husband basketball star Dwyane Wade.

As the boys grow, Union has had to teach her sons many lessons as they develop into men, including an honest sit down about police brutality.

Now Union is opening up about teaching her kids about colorism, after noticing they only liked a particular type of girl on social media.

“Literally, probably about 10 girls I looked at had the same light skin, curly hair, tiny waist, butt, boobs — it was the same girl over and over again. So I asked them to show me the most beautiful chocolate sister they’ve seen. They say there are none. I was like, ‘Why do they get exed out so fast? What is happening in your brain that is causing you to look at these women through a prism that is distorting their actual selves?’” she told Refinery 29.

Union pulled up a photo of Ryan Destiny as an example of a brown girl that’s killing it.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, she bad!’ But do you know how many Ryan Destinies there are? I pull up every Black model, women from all over the world, and they’re beautiful. But they don’t see the beauty unless it comes from an actress or a supermodel or a video vixen. They have to have somebody else tell them that a chocolate woman is attractive for them to believe it.”

