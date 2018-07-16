These Are The Books That Made It Onto President Obama’s Summer Reading List

As we settle into summer ’18 our forever president, Barack Obama, is on his way to Africa for the first time since he left office. He seems really excited about the trip, saying earlier today in a Facebook post that Africa is a continent full of “wonderful diversity, thriving culture, and remarkable stories.” He also raved about many of Africa’s “best writers and thinkers” while sharing his summer reading list. It includes awesome picks like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah,” Nelson Mandela’s “Long Walk To Freedom,” and more.

Click on the post below for President Obama’s own personal take on why each book on his list is important to digest.

