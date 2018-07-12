Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy

0 reads Leave a comment
A clip from the Chocó Department of Colombia, known for its huge Afro-Colombian population, is going viral and it’s so good we had to share it with you. The guys in the video above get busy on the dance floor and even better, one of the youngest is leading the pack. Press play for #BlackBoyJoy like you’ve never seen it before, but be careful—this kind of happiness is contagious.
10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television
1. A healthy, Black family being depicted on primetime television.Source:Giphy 1 of 10
2. Tracee Ellis Ross' fine self.Source:Giphy 2 of 10
3. Kenya Barris: The show's creatorSource:Giphy 3 of 10
4. It's superrrr woke.Source:Giphy 4 of 10
5. It's executive produced by Anthony AndersonSource:Giphy 5 of 10
6. They're never afraid to go there.Source:Giphy 6 of 10
7. The Obamas love it.Source:Giphy 7 of 10
8. Dre's parents Ruby and Pops will remind you of your own grandparents.Source:Giphy 8 of 10
9. They have the best celebrity cameos.Source:Giphy 9 of 10
10. Marsai Martin is a star!Source:Giphy 10 of 10
