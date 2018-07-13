101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Lantana, EP.5

Cincy
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Lantana and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:5 of Freestyle Friday.

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

-Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/o : @lantanaeasy @_ayyehope

The Latest:

 

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

10 photos Launch gallery

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Continue reading 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Lantana, EP.5

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Freestyle Friday , LANTANA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line
 2 days ago
07.12.18
Tank Hilariously Explains How He Blew His First…
 2 days ago
07.12.18
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Bossin’ Up: Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine…
 3 days ago
07.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close