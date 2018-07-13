101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Lantana, EP.5

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Lantana and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:5 of Freestyle Friday.
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
-Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : @lantanaeasy @_ayyehope
The Latest:
- Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
- Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video
- Watch: Shiggy Stops By The Breakfast Club, Teaches Hosts The “In My Feelings” Dance
- Red Bull Culture Clash Returns To Atlanta With Zaytoven, Mija and Kenny Beat, Kranium, and Fuego
- Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day
- Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge
- Teairra Mari’s Ex-Boyfriend Says She Leaked The Tape
- Black Women Everywhere Will Be Able To Relate To This Hilarious Meghan Markle Moment
- Whaaa?! Man Who’s Been Growing His Fingernails Since 1952 Finally Gets Them Cut
- Papa John’s Founder Resigns After Using N-Word On Conference Call
Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History
10 photos Launch gallery
Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History
1. Kurtis BlowSource:Kurtis Blow Instagram 1 of 10
2. Nicki MinajSource:AP 2 of 10
3. MC HapperSource:PRPhotos.com 3 of 10
4. Lauryn HillSource:AP 4 of 10
5. The SugarHill GangSource:PR 5 of 10
6. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith6 of 10
7. OutkastSource:PRPhotos.com 7 of 10
8. Jay ZSource:AP 8 of 10
9. Three 6 MafiaSource:PR Photos 9 of 10
10. RUN DMCSource:AP 10 of 10
comments – add yours