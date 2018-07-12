0 reads Leave a comment
These potholes ain’t no joke fareal.
You know by now we need some help to repair roads and bridges throughout the state of Ohio.
Out of the 357 bridges right in Central Ohio, 100 need fixing according to 10TV. Both candidates for governor are addressing how they will fix the states rotten infrastructure.
12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump
11 photos Launch gallery
12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump
1. Donald Trump1 of 11
2. Pitbull2 of 11
3. Jay Z3 of 11
4. Fat Joe4 of 11
5. Beyoncé5 of 11
6. Rosie Perez6 of 11
7. Bethenny Frankel7 of 11
8. Lin-Manuel Miranda8 of 11
9. Ricky Martin9 of 11
10. Gloria Estefan & José Andrés10 of 11
11. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez11 of 11
Source: 10TV
Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours