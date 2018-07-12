Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges

These potholes ain’t no joke fareal.

You know by now we need some help to repair roads and bridges throughout the state of Ohio.

Out of the 357 bridges right in Central Ohio, 100 need fixing according to 10TV. Both candidates for governor are addressing how they will fix the states rotten infrastructure.

Source: 10TV

