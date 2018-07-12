CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges

0 reads
Leave a comment

These potholes ain’t no joke fareal.

You know by now we need some help to repair roads and bridges throughout the state of Ohio.

Out of the 357 bridges right in Central Ohio, 100 need fixing according to 10TV. Both candidates for governor are addressing how they will fix the states rotten infrastructure.

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

11 photos Launch gallery

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

Continue reading 12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

When 45 wouldn’t step up, these celebs did.

Source: 10TV

Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Tank Hilariously Explains How He Blew His First…
 21 hours ago
07.12.18
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Bossin’ Up: Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest…
 21 hours ago
07.11.18
Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close