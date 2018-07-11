There’s a trend going on via the Internet where folks pick an artist and shadily describe the type of people they make music for.

The City Girls definitely make music for women who steal. — Jalen. (@Geespn) July 10, 2018

Everyone from Drake to Crime Mob caught that Internet smoke.

GAT totin , pistol holdin , niggas on yo damn street https://t.co/SyGLBRCcKv — lowe (@imalways_lowe) July 11, 2018

Drake make music for men who stand on the wall at the club eyeing their wcw all night just to go home and message them like “I think I saw you tonight” https://t.co/2J2vagbCjs — Ramon G (@YoYoRamonShow) July 7, 2018

Most of the responses are HELLA factual:

He make music for kids that come to school with Gucci clothes from head to toe and then have the nerve to ask you for a pencil. https://t.co/bYTvTR24vU — MAJ (@majinmaj) July 9, 2018

Russ make music for people who say “lmao what you type for this😂😅🤣” under every gif https://t.co/NyznOiuqqq — Insert Clever Name Here (@poahneace) July 8, 2018

white people that say nigger with the hard R https://t.co/w0Y8XXtNbA — lil hummer boy 🦕 ™ (@yungsnoozebttn) July 9, 2018

Some were so relatable that if feels as though they’re talking about you.

Rihanna make music for bitches that call you babe one week and bro the next. https://t.co/Q3crbF7zGY — Leonardo DelPatio (@YFF_Mel) July 8, 2018

lemme rephrase that , who doesn’t Beyoncé make music for? https://t.co/OAwF3ap2zY — flower (@fatmaakhattab) July 7, 2018

Others were just funny AF:

One less lonely nigger https://t.co/6F0seJI0TY — Ju Vee (@JuVeeTCi) July 8, 2018

Post makes music for white people that tell you you dont need to shower everyday https://t.co/gl9X3VXAIN — DARLING in the WOLFEN (@DizzySesson) July 10, 2018

Nicki Minaj makes music for girls who text back twice a day https://t.co/3CSHTRFTIL — ♕Jon (@Theteflonjon_43) July 8, 2018

Hit the flip for more hilarious responses.

Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do These Artists Make Music For? was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: