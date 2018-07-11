0 reads Leave a comment
There’s a trend going on via the Internet where folks pick an artist and shadily describe the type of people they make music for.
Everyone from Drake to Crime Mob caught that Internet smoke.
Most of the responses are HELLA factual:
Some were so relatable that if feels as though they’re talking about you.
Others were just funny AF:
Hit the flip for more hilarious responses.
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do These Artists Make Music For? was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours