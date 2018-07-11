0 reads Leave a comment
Offset and Cardi B took “Do It For The Culture” to a whole new level when they became parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night. Mama Bardi posted the adorable reveal on Instagram Wednesday morning.
RELATED: Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Kulture!
Of course, two parents with some interesting names in their own right would definitely have a child with a rather unique name but that didn’t stop Twitter from being its usual comedic self.
See more reactions on the next pages.
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours