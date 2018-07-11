Congrats are in order for Bodak hit maker Cardi B and her husband, Migos lyricist, Offset. The rapper announced she gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10th.

The Bronx native took to IG to share a stunning final maternity photo.

Most of Cardi’s pregnancy was veiled in secrecy, until the mom to be did her big reveal on the SNL stage.

The ‘Be Careful’ crooner also revealed she had married Offset last year, with fans and media formerly believing the rap duo was still engaged. Cardi said she decided to keep their nuptials a secret because getting married was something she wanted to “keep for herself.”

Cardi and her hubby enjoyed a lavish baby shower in Atlanta just a few weeks ago.

Congrats to the couple!

Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

