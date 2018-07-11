CLOSE
Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus

Congrats to the new mommy!

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Congrats are in order for Bodak hit maker Cardi B and her husband, Migos lyricist, Offset. The rapper announced she gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10th.

The Bronx native took to IG to share a stunning final maternity photo.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Most of Cardi’s pregnancy was veiled in secrecy, until the mom to be did her big reveal on the SNL stage.

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

The ‘Be Careful’ crooner also revealed she had married Offset last year, with fans and media formerly believing the rap duo was still engaged. Cardi said she decided to keep their nuptials a secret because getting married was something she wanted to “keep for herself.”

#CardiB confirms she and #Offset got married last year.

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

Cardi and her hubby enjoyed a lavish baby shower in Atlanta just a few weeks ago.

Picture credit : My mom 🌸 … @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Congrats to the couple!

Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

