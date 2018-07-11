Should LeBron James’ Wife Feel Some Type Of Way About Him Hanging Out With Tristan Thompson? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is being really messy today! LeBron James, Savannah James, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted hanging out together and Gary isn’t here for it. He believes Savannah shouldn’t allow LeBron to hang out with Tristan because he’s a cheater. Da Brat chimed in and mentioned that they can still be friends even if he’s made mistakes in the past.
The two began going back and forth because Da Brat told Gary that his family and friends would never turn on him if he did something wrong. LeBron and Tristan became close when they became teammates and it’s okay for them to hang out sometimes. Da Brat told Gary that real friends shouldn’t be treated like that.
RELATED: LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles
Gary then moved on to a story about Cardi B wearing a $20 dress from Target and how people are trying to pin her against Beyonce. Queen B will be rocking an expensive designer for charity to help children and believes Cardi could’ve done the same thing. Cardi B has no shame in her budget game!
RELATED: LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
1. Ray Allen – $100MSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Lebron James – $300MSource:PR 2 of 8
3. Dwyane Wade – $95MSource:PR 3 of 8
4. Carmelo Anthony – $90MSource:PR 4 of 8
5. Kobe Bryant – $280MSource:PR 5 of 8
6. Chris Bosh – $50MSource:PR 6 of 8
7. Dirk Nowitzki – $120MSource:PR 7 of 8
8. Kevin Garnett – $190M8 of 8
Should LeBron James’ Wife Feel Some Type Of Way About Him Hanging Out With Tristan Thompson? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com