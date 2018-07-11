She’s A Mama Now: Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl

1.2K reads Leave a comment
Kulture Kiari Cephus entered the world last night in an Atlanta hospital as Cardi gave birth with Offset right by her side!
This is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The pair have been in the headlines for months, first starting with their secret marriage last September, their big proposal last year and the baby reveal on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.
Congrats Bardi!
SOURCE: TMZ
