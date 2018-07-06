101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Paydro, EP.4

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Paydro and Guest DJ Master Fresh on Episode: 4 of Freestyle Friday.
– Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
-Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
–nS/o : @paydrobce @masterfreshdj
17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History
17 photos Launch gallery
17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History
1. Trina definitely came a long way since 2000.Source:Getty 1 of 17
2. Solange's style transformation is unmatched.Source:Getty 2 of 17
3. Thank God for Remy's glow up!Source:Getty 3 of 17
4. Lil Mama, what was this hair?Source:Getty 4 of 17
5. Not for the BET Awards, sis.Source:Getty 5 of 17
6. We'll let this one slide, Kim Whitley. For the culture.Source:Getty 6 of 17
7. Really, Tyrese?Source:Getty 7 of 17
8. Lil Kim has had better looks.Source:Getty 8 of 17
9. Trina strikes againSource:Getty 9 of 17
10. Sorry, Megan. This wasn't even fashionable 14 yrs ago.Source:Getty 10 of 17
11. Pretty Ricky looked pretty hot in these get ups.Source:Getty 11 of 17
12. Yo Gotti looked as if he came straight off the block to the red carpet.Source:Getty 12 of 17
13. Holy Denim, MJB!Source:Getty 13 of 17
14. We LOVE Taraji! Just not this hair.Source:Getty 14 of 17
15. Before Jilly from Philly found her swag.Source:Getty 15 of 17
16. We kinda expect this from Cee-Lo now.Source:Getty 16 of 17
17. Lil Kim put it all on the line this year,Source:Getty 17 of 17
