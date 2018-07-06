101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Paydro, EP.4

07.06.18
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Paydro and Guest DJ Master Fresh on Episode: 4 of Freestyle Friday.

– Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

-Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

–nS/o : @paydrobce @masterfreshdj

