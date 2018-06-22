HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Suit Shorts Trend On Men?

On Thursday night, then NBA draft pick, now Hawks player, Trae Young separated himself from fellow draft picks with his style.The 19-year-old basketball player stepped out wearing a wine colored suit shorts set that set the internet on fire.

The burgundy suit had black lapels and was worn over a black button down and paired with black loafers and no socks. Young was the only pick to wear this ensemble. He took inspiration from NBA players Draymond Green and LeBron James who have both worn this trend in recent years.

LeBron James’ bought his teammates Thom Browne suits to wear for the NBA finals. The suits included both pants and shorts options. The shorts became wildly popular, with men hoping that this would turn into a trend.

While James’ might be credited with popularizing this trend, it was Draymond Green who started it. When a journalist thought that Green was taking style cues from James’, it was quickly shut down. His stylist Michel told SLAM, “I respect Bron’s drip, it doesn’t bother Draymond nor myself because we had this idea in 2016, but decided not to attend the ESPYs that year. When the NBA Awards came around last year, we thought, ‘What better place to make a statement that the red carpet?’”

Green explained the reasoning for the short suits, stating, “I’m not really psyching nobody out. It gets kind of warm in this room so these shorts go well — they’re just a little linen so it ain’t too hot in here right now. I think it’s a cool look.”

Beauties, we have to know: are you feeling the short suit trend on men? Is it functional for summer and stylish or does it just take away the fashion from a classic suit? Take our poll below and sound off in the comments section!

