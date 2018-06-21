Hide your kids…

Zoombezi Bay is one of our favorite places to have some summer fun in Ohio. However, families need to be alert as a man was arrested for suspectingly approaching little girls.

According to 10TV, a man was arrested for “violating a young girl,” at the park. The man, Phillip Lohbauer, is accused of inappropriate touching of a minor.

Zoombezi staff said many children reported to staff about the Lohbauer, 33, behavior. General Manager John Gannon says in his 20 years of working at the park, this is only the second incident of this kind. He assures the public his staff is trained on how to respond.

“We immediately assessed the situation, had our professionally-trained security team corroborate the incident, and then we immediately pulled the suspect out of the water.”

Lohbauer was arrested Wednesday and charged with Gross Sexual Imposition. His bail was set at $100,000.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

City At Zoombezi Bay 21 photos Launch gallery City At Zoombezi Bay 1. p8122743 1 of 21 2. p8122741 2 of 21 3. p8122740 3 of 21 4. p8122738 4 of 21 5. p8122736 5 of 21 6. p8122735 6 of 21 7. p8122727 7 of 21 8. p8122726 8 of 21 9. p8122725 9 of 21 10. p8122724 10 of 21 11. p8122723 11 of 21 12. p8122722 12 of 21 13. p8122721 13 of 21 14. p8122720 14 of 21 15. p8122719 15 of 21 16. p8122718 16 of 21 17. p8122717 17 of 21 18. p8122716 18 of 21 19. p8122715 19 of 21 20. p8122714 20 of 21 21. p8122713 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading City At Zoombezi Bay City At Zoombezi Bay

Source: 10TV

Man Arrested For Approaching Young Girls At Ohio Zoo was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com