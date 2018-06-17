CLOSE
T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO]

Eat Drink & Be Merry: Grand Hustle Holiday Hustle Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Saturday night was all about rapper T.I. as he lit up the stage and had everybody jumping at The Pavilion at Pan Am in Downtown Indy.

However, before he hit the stage, T.I. was spotted backstage getting cozy with a young woman that wasn’t his wife, Tiny. The video included T.I. smacking the young lady on the butt as she sat down, her rubbing his leg and him grabbing her waist and pulling her close. See the video below:

T.I has yet to comment on the video but TeaTenders is reporting that this is the same woman that T.I. defended after security guard at the restaurant Houston’s manhandled her causing her to have multiple bruises on her body. See the post below:

According to TMZ, T.I ripped into the security guard, alleging that the guard went into the women’s restroom to drag the young lady out through the restaurant, and eventually out the front door. He even went on to post the woman’s injuries on his page, and even had Tiny defending her too.

Which begs the question, why was he backstage with this young lady in Indy last night?

While we don’t have the answer to that question yet. We do know that Tip, has had a series of marital changes and a current looming divorce with his wife Tiny.

Plus, if that’s not enough, T.I recently took Instagram and made bold claim stating that the male species is not naturally inclined to marry, because  “there’s nothing in it for them: What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if all goes wrong — their family.”

T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on indyhiphop.com

