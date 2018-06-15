Rich The Kid Seriously Hurt, In The Hospital??

After releasing a top of the charts debut album, Rich The Kid has been involved in some scandalous drama. From accusations of cheating on his wife and being taken to divorce court, to beefing with Lil Uzi Vert in the streets of Philadelphia. Earlier today, a photo of Rich The Kid in a hospital bed was uploaded to his Instagram page with no caption. Rich The Kid is seen in a hospital gown, neck brace, and oxygen tube.

Is this the result of a car accident? Did Rich The Kid’s beef with Lil Uzi Vert take a dangerous turn for the worst?

06/15/18 2:47 PM UPDATE: From Reddit:

“Rich the Kid was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles … and the beatdown was so severe it landed him in the hospital. Sources close to the rapper tell us he was at his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s home Thursday night when two masked men entered demanding cash and jewelry. We’re told Rich tried to fight them off, and that three more men came into the home brandishing guns. Our sources say the men beat on Rich, and got away with a significant amount of cash and jewelry. We’ve confirmed the rapper was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A photo of him in a hospital bed popped up on his IG page this morning. We’re told the cops were called after the attack, but we’ve yet to confirm a report was taken with any law enforcement agencies. Sources close to Rich’s team say they believe the attack was an inside job.”

