Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On Having One Black Friend In Movies

| 06.12.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new movie Tag. In the movie a group of friends have a 20 year game of Tag going on where one of their friends has never been tagged. I sat down with the trio to discuss their new movie and asked them why white guys in movie alway have only one black friend.

Tag hits theaters this Friday, June 22nd.

Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On Having One Black Friend In Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com

