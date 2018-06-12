CLOSE
Watch 50 Cent Explain The Origins Of ‘Get The Strap’

Will you be tuning into 'Power' next month?

The cast of Power has started promo ahead of the 5th season airing on July 1st. In an interview with his own blog, ThisIs50, 50 cent talks directing the 6th season and the origins of “get the strap!”

Press play.

