Get Ready For The Harlem Globetrotters’ Return To Columbus

Get in on the fun with the family!

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to Columbus in December.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 20 at the Schottenstein Center box office and TicketMaster.com. Fans can also purchase Magic Passes which allows you to meet the team, shoot hoops and pose for pictures.

Source: 10TV

Get Ready For The Harlem Globetrotters’ Return To Columbus was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
