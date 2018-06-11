Jay Z & Beyonce’s ‘On The Run’ Photos Are A Forever #Mood

Jay Z and Beyonce haven’t given us any new music to accompany the On The Run II tour, but we’ve found delight in all the photos coming out of the sold out concert series. This weekend, we got a glimpse into the Carter’s bedroom, when two intimate photo of Jay and Bey hit the net and we can’t get over Beyonce’s perfect booty!

Can we say #mood #bodygoals and #relationshipgoals at the same time?

It seems like Jay and Bey have reached new heights in their marriage after the release of their therapeutic albums Lemonade and 4:44 and their love is overflowing. The Carters may not have given us any new music to jam out to, but their display of PDA has us feeling fulfilled…for now.

