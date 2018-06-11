Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ To Focus On Toxic Masculinity

By now, you’ve probably heard the term toxic masculinity and embraced it or pondered what exactly does it mean? And now, your favorite HBO pleasure Insecure, will be thematically laced with lessons on toxic masculinity and how it relates to Black women.

In a recent interview with TheHollywoodReporter, Issa revealed a few details about what fans can expect from season three of Insecure. ”

“I don’t want to give anything away! But I love black masculinity as it relates to black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet — and specifically toxic male black masculinity as it relates to black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy,” she said.

Writer Keyaira Kelly describes toxic masculinity as “harmful behavior from men that can range from intimidation to harassment to abuse. At its worse, toxic masculinity can even lead men to kill their partners and children.”

Issa teased other details about the upcoming season. “This season is about adulting in a new way. I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and fuck up — and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that — but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?”

Insecure returns August 12 on HBO.

