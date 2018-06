Women crazy. pic.twitter.com/TZ55YdPLOh — I hope that tweet get you some pussy (@OGJohnLee) June 6, 2018

This scenario is ripping Twitter apart. While some men will do whatever it takes to make women seem crazy for wanting confirmation that she is wanted, others understand that the term “if you want” is vague.

Well, a new viral video puts it all into perspective. Check it out below.

Girl: Can I come over? Guy: If you want to… pic.twitter.com/uuGir6usvb — Miles Buscemi (@Hampton) June 9, 2018

Reminder To Men: “If You Want” Is Never The Right Answer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: