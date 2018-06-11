Delonte West may have inadvertently confirmed a rumor that has been going around for years.

Ever since Lebron James’ first stint in Cleveland, it was rumored that his teammate, Delonte West had an affair with his mother. Now, in an attempt to explain to Vice Sports why he didn’t name his child Delonte Jr., the troubled former NBA player may have just confirmed it.

This might be worse for LeBron James than losing the #NBAFinals. smh pic.twitter.com/sOK1nva1Pm — ✶✶✶✶ (@NotARoleModeI) June 9, 2018

Did Delonte West Just Admit He Was Banging Lebron’s Mom? was originally published on globalgrind.com

