Former Cincinnati Bengal Terrell Owens Skipping Hall Of Fame Induction

Terrell Owens is long retired from football, but he hasn’t left the controversy behind. He announced today (Thursday) that he won’t attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this summer.

He released a statement that says, “After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere… I wish to congratulate all past, current and future inductees. It is quite an honor to be part of such elite company. This honor is something that I will cherish forever.”

This year’s other inductees are Randy MossBrian UrlacherRay Lewis and Brian Dawkins. The ceremony takes place in Canton, Ohio on August 4th. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Selfish. The induction isn’t for you, Terrell — it’s for your fans.
  • Randy Moss and Ray Lewis will bring plenty of enthusiasm and fun to the party.
  • He should do what he feels is right.
  • What does Tony Romo think?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Former Cincinnati Bengal Terrell Owens Skipping Hall Of Fame Induction was originally published on rnbcincy.com

