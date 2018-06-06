Nintendo NES Classic: Remembering The Struggle To Make It Work! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nintendo fans get ready because you’ll have another opportunity to pre-order the Nintendo NES game system. When it came out a couple months ago it was hard to get, but Best Buy and Amazon guarantee with your pre-order it will be in your home. Da Brat brought up the fact that back in the day you had to blow in the cartridge in order for the game to work.

With this new system all the games will be installed for you. Iphone users the new IOS update is coming soon. Apple watch lovers get excited because a new one might be here soon.

