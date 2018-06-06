The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley's Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]

Uncle Bruce been in the hospital for quite some time and has been waiting for a heart. He recently had a 7 ½ hour surgery to put a ventricular assist device to help pump blood. Uncle Bruce will be using this device until he finds a heart.

He got really emotional when he began thanking everyone for there love, support and prayers. Uncle Bruce mentioned that the physical therapist have been making him walk 10 laps around the unit. Rickey Smiley believes that more people especially Black people need to be organ donors to help people like Uncle Bruce in this time of need. Please keep Uncle Bruce in your prayers.

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

