Who Should Pay The Bills? [EXCLUSIVE]

Every relationship is different with how they pay the bills. Callers spoke about who they think should pay the bills and it was pretty interesting. One woman mentioned that in a marriage regardless of how much you make it should be 50/50. Another man mentioned that the head of house should always pay the bills.

