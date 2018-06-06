Cincy
Home > Cincy

Columbus Officer Accidentally Shot Himself, is recovering

0 reads
Leave a comment
Border Security Expo 'Demo Day' Held Near San Antonio

Source: John Moore / Getty

There is very little information circulating but a Columbus Police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning. Reports say that the officer was at a substation in southwest Columbus when he accidentally discharged his gun, hitting himself in the leg. The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to recover.

Columbus Officer Accidentally Shot Himself, is recovering was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce And Jay Z Share New Pics of…
 56 mins ago
06.06.18
Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead Of An Apparent…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Reports: Drake’s ‘Son’ Looks Nothing Like Him
 4 days ago
06.04.18
Did Kanye West Just Dead Beef Between Drake…
 4 days ago
06.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close