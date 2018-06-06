There is very little information circulating but a Columbus Police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning. Reports say that the officer was at a substation in southwest Columbus when he accidentally discharged his gun, hitting himself in the leg. The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to recover.

Columbus Officer Accidentally Shot Himself, is recovering was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

