Over 1,000 Ohio Sites Offer Meals for Kids Summer Program

According to ABC6, the Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state of Ohio are participating in a summer program that helps feed children this summer.

The sponsoring organizations that are in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program are reimbursed for providing free meals at different sites. The sites are venues such as schools, parks, churches and libraries. The list is continuing to grow as more sites apply ahead of a June 15 deadline for approval.

Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the meal program. Certain students between 19 and 21 who have physical or mental disabilities also are eligible for free summer meals. No sign-up is required.

