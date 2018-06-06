It must be nice to have a twin, especially if they can get you out of funky situations.

Twins Marcus and Malcolm Williams have no shame in using their identical powers. On Monday, Marcus posted a high school photo from a 2016 yearbook and you would think it showed him and his brother in two separate pictures.

However, both pics are all Malcolm, who took pictures as himself and his brother since Marcus was out sick that day.

my twin is the GOAT 😂😂he took both of our pics for Picture day back in HS when I was sick pic.twitter.com/BdwRXLlaJ8 — Marcus Williams (@marcus6096) June 4, 2018

Brilliant.

Social media was definitely impressed.

Lmaooooo the fact that he switched up the expressions is soooo hilarious 🤣😭 https://t.co/8RF8aB16Q7 — c.r.y.s (@iLeCrys) June 5, 2018

According to Mashable, this isn’t the first time Marcus and Malcolm have pulled a big switch. They’ve gone to the movies while wearing the same outfit so they can buy one ticket, they’ve filled in for each other at work, and they’ve taken tests for each other.

This definitely sounds like an episode of Sister, Sister.

If they ever do a male spinoff, Tia and Tamera will know who to call!

LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia & Tamera With Their Hilarious Stunts was originally published on globalgrind.com

