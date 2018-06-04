Kris Jenner says that Khloe Kardashian will “be home soon” but probably booked only a one-way flight.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson will spend the summer in Los Angeles and raise their daughter, True, with all the cousins. He’s dreading the stay with her sisters all around. A source revealed, “Tristan knows they’re mad at him. He’s definitely going to work to get back on their good side.”

There’s talk that Khloe won’t return to Ohio. Once Tristan’s season concludes, she’s packing up for good.

Considering the play of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan and Khloe could be on their way to L.A. by the end of the week. The Cavs are down two games and destined to lose in the NBA Finals. (Us Weekly)

Fasho Thoughts:

Since the cheating scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship. They’re still on shaky ground.

In two weeks, June 17th, Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its 15th season. Most of it focuses on Kim , Kylie and Khloe’s babies arriving.

returns for its 15th season. Most of it focuses on , and Khloe’s babies arriving. Next weekend on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud with Kardashians versus Kanye West’s family happens. Steve Harvey hosts.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN: Returning Home was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: