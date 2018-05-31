Throughout your life, there’s a good chance your circle of friends will go through life changes – and these changes sometimes make it difficult to remain friends.

One of the biggest life changes is, of course, having kids. It can change the whole dynamic of the friendship, especially if the kids are annoying.

What’s the most annoying thing your friends’ kids have ever said or done?

How do you deal with your friends’ annoying kids?

Have you ever ended a friendship or watched one drift away because of the kids?

Is there any other changes in a friend’s life that really messes up the relationship? Dating or marrying the wrong woman has the potential to blow things up. Anything else? A big bump up in salary? A change in politics or religion?

FASHO TOPIC: How Do You Deal With Your Friends’ Annoying Kids? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

