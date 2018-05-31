Drake Responds To Blackface Photo Controversy From “The Story Of Adidon”

Drake is definitely playing from behind after the events from Tuesday night. The Scorpion rapper not only got a vicious diss thrown his way from Pusha T in “The Story Of Adidon,” but also a controversial photo in which the rapper is donning blackface.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

The image in question is from 2007 and was shot by photographer David Leyes. Now Drake has responded to the issue via Instagram stories.

Drake’s statement. [via @champagnepapi] A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on May 30, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

Mazin Elsadig is an actor who worked on Degrassi: The Next Generation with Drake. Elsadig played the role of Damian Hayes on the show, while Drake portrayed the character Jimmy Brooks.

On Wednesday, a statement from Too Black Guys founder Adrian Aitcheson was released. “The photo in question was not from a Too Black Guys photoshoot however it did feature clothing from Too Black Guys’ JIM CROW COUTURE/HOUSE OF CROW collection which was released in 2008,” Aitcheson said.

He continued, “The collection featured several graphics that highlighted the painful and dangerous period of the Jim Crow Era. Too Black Guys has a history of representing the black experience in an unapologetic way,” he said. “Although this was not an image from any of our photoshoots, we feel that Drake, who is a long- time friend of the brand, was brilliantly illustrating the hypocrisy of the Jim Crow Era. The subtleties of Drake, a young black man, mimicking how white men used to mimic and dehumanize black people may be lost in a rap battle but we should not be distracted from the issues that are still affecting our communities.”

Drake has also said according to sources that he plans to “handle” what Pusha brought up on “Adidon.” We’ll see!

