Cincy
Home > Cincy

Man Wanted For Leading a Human Trafficking Ring

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ohio Statehouse Building in Columbus, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A local man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring. Police believe that 54-year-old Andrew Harris, also known as Jamaican Rick and Bobby Eric Smith, was leading an illegal enterprise, with two accomplices. According to police Harris used torture and exploited his victims’ drug addictions, in order to force them to perform sexual acts.

Harris has been charged with 13 felonies and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any info on Harris’ whereabouts, contact Det. Boyle at cboyle@columbuspolice.org or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or http://stopcrime.org/

Source: 10TV

 

Man Wanted For Leading a Human Trafficking Ring was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Slaughters Pusha T and Kanye West with…
 2 days ago
05.29.18
7 Things Every Graduate Should Know
 4 days ago
05.25.18
Debra Lee To Step Down As Chairman And…
 4 days ago
05.25.18
Trump Grants Pardon To Jack Johnson, Boxing’s First…
 4 days ago
05.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close