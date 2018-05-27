A local man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring. Police believe that 54-year-old Andrew Harris, also known as Jamaican Rick and Bobby Eric Smith, was leading an illegal enterprise, with two accomplices. According to police Harris used torture and exploited his victims’ drug addictions, in order to force them to perform sexual acts.

Harris has been charged with 13 felonies and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any info on Harris’ whereabouts, contact Det. Boyle at cboyle@columbuspolice.org or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or http://stopcrime.org/

Source: 10TV

Man Wanted For Leading a Human Trafficking Ring was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: