Two People Injured In Noblesville Indiana Shooting, Shooter In Custody

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that two victims are en route to the hospital.

WISH-TV reports that shooter was male and that two victims are 13-year old female and an adult, both in critical condition. One of the victims was reportedly injured while trying to stop the shooter.

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.

