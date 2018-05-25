Two People Injured In Noblesville Indiana Shooting, Shooter In Custody

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that two victims are en route to the hospital.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

— Capt. Dave Bursten says "If you have not received a phone call, your child [is okay] it's just a matter of time to reunite you with them."

–Noblesville Police are leading the investigation#DAYBREAK8 @ISPIndianapolis — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

WISH-TV reports that shooter was male and that two victims are 13-year old female and an adult, both in critical condition. One of the victims was reportedly injured while trying to stop the shooter.

–3 people involved (1 male shooter, 1 13-year old female now in critical condition, 1 adult now in critical condition)

–shooter in custody

–other students being bussed to Noblesville High School#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

#BREAKING: 1 of the 2 people shot/injured is a teacher who was shot while trying to stop the shooter. #daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

Student heard "several shots fired" either inside or outside the school. 2 people in critical condition. 1 is a female teenager#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

