Ohio Ranks 4th in Most Human Trafficking Reported Cases

Sad Statistics! Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported human trafficking cases, behind only California, Texas and Florida.

The Governors Human Trafficking Task Force now has a team of investigators called the Ohio Investigative Unit out on the streets to directly stop human trafficking. These agents are trained to look out for all the signs of this illegal activity and when they do see it, they connect the victims with advocacy groups specifically trained in human trafficking cases. The average age for a human trafficking victims is 13. Parents should be aware of the child’s whereabouts and keep them out of bad company. They could be abducted or mislead into a life of sexual predators.

