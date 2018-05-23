On the third installment of DAMN The Podcast, the boys take on the best Black movies from the past 30 years and what constitutes a “Black Film?”

Check out the podcast below…

RELATED: DAMN The Podcast Ep2: Once A Weirdo, Always A Weirdo

Follow us on IG

RELATED: DAMN The Podcast Ep. 1 – These Tater Tots Are For Thanos

___

___

DAMN The Podcast Ep3: Damn Those Black Movies was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: