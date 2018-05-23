Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy

You know how she does..."Any Time, Any Place."

0 reads
Leave a comment
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

It seems like Ms. Janet Jackson wanted her background dancers to slay on the stage, but also be satisfied in the bedroom.

Former Janet dancer and now judge on World of Dance, Jenna Dewan, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night and boy did she have some stories.

She danced with Janet back in the day when she was just 19 years old, and Janet was gifting her things to “compliment” her adult life.

Watch Jenna explain how she and other dancers got a sex toy from Janet below!

The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tatum and Producer Sal Dali
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 1:…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Florida Man Arrested For The Worst Crime Ever:…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
T.I & Tiny Update Their Divorce Proceedings
 22 hours ago
05.24.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 2 days ago
05.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close