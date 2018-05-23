Local Woman Left Her Baby In The Car To Get Her Hair Done!!!

This story made me say What The Fasho. A 37-year-old lady left her child in the car with the window cracked while she got her hair done.

Police say Jaimyce McClinton left her seven-month-old in a GMC Yukon for more than 30 minutes while getting her hair done Tuesday in Colerain.

A woman reportedly spotted the child and called 911.

“Oh God — I am at (inaudible) Colerain,” the caller said to a dispatcher. “There is a baby in the car.” (FOX19)

