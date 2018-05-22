Three Atlanta Actresses Arrested For Taking Too Long In The Bathroom

L-to-R:Asia’h Sharrell Epperson, Brittany Marie Lucio and Erica Walker

Three actresses along with Atlanta rapper T.I. are calling for a boycott of Atlanta restaurant Houston’s after the women were arrested for entering the restaurant and taking too long in the restroom.

Erica Walker, Brittany Marie Lucio and Asia’h Sharrell Epperson, the latter of whom was a former American Idol finalist and an actress on the OWN television series Greenleaf, went to Houston’s on Mother’s Day. Although the kitchen was closed, the women say the restaurant was open and customers were still dining.

According to 11 Alive, the shift manager of Houston’s summoned an off-duty police officer who was working security to remove the women from the restroom after they were in there for about 10 minutes. Per the officer’s report, he says he entered the bathroom and asked the women to leave, but they laughed at him.

That — is when things turned violent.

The report states that the cop grabbed Lucio by her wrist but she pulled away, telling him, “Get your hands off me!” The officer grabbed her wrist a second time and pulled her out the restaurant. According to his account of events, Lucio screamed at the officer and said, “Get your f***ing hands off me! You ain’t about to touch me!”

He says Lucio punched him in the mouth. He then instructed employees to call 911 but by then Lucio had calmed down and was subdued enough for the cop to strain her and Walker by himself. Meanwhile, Epperson began recording the ordeal (see above). All three women were arrested for criminal trespass but that hasn’t stopped Lucio’s lawyer from saying there were several “factual inaccuracies” in the police report and from numerous Atlanta celebrities to call for a boycott. Hit the next page to see their reactions.

