Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond Ring! See Here!

We all knew he was rich but damn do you see how that ring sparkles?!

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

We all know Floyd Mayweather is mad rich but this is a whole nother level of stuttin on em!

Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, just turned 18 and he bought her an 18 ct. diamond ring that allegedly cost him several million dollars!  Iyanna posted the crazy big ring on Instagram and now everybody is losing their minds!  All we have to say is she better be careful because we all saw what happened to Kim Kardashian’s big wedding ring.  But we hope this doesn’t happen Iyanna!  Stay safe!

 

The Worlds Richest Black People

11 photos Launch gallery

The Worlds Richest Black People

Continue reading The Worlds Richest Black People

The Worlds Richest Black People

Get inspired by the richest Black people in the world!

 

 

Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond Ring! See Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close