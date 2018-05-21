Cincy
Police investigating woman’s body found in Columbus Home

A woman’s body was found in a west Columbus home and it has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of N. Central Avenue on the report of a body being found. When they arrived, they found Dannielle Annette Rowe, 41, dead inside of the residence. Rowe had suffered significant trauma but  her death is not yet known.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

 

 

