Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven Straight Baskets

Since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, two-time MVP Steph Curry hasn’t had to score as much as he did in his back-to-back MVP seasons.

But in the third quarter of the Dubs’ crucial Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets Sunday night, fans got a reminder of how explosive Curry can be when he’s on a roll.

After hitting his seventh straight shot in the third quarter, Curry hit a shimmy on his way back down the court. After sinking a tough layup seconds later, he stood on the baseline facing his hometown fans and yelled, “This is my fuckin’ house.”

The Warriors kept a huge lead through most of the game, with Curry’s third quarter run serving as the official dagger that ended Houston’s hopes of going up 2-1 on the road.

