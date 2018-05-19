Hilarious: Desiigner Finally Meets Some Kids Who Are More Turnt Than Him

“Panda” creator Desiigner is always on 10, but even he had trouble keeping up with the kids on ADD’s Arts & Raps.

In the viral clip below, Dilan and Zaria teach Desiigner how to hit the latest dance moves from the playground.

LOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL why do I find this so funny pic.twitter.com/mF4KduXzwj — TIFFANY (@tiffanypatrice_) May 16, 2018

In the clip below, the Brooklyn MC tells the kids whether the Kardashian curse is real or not.

Hit the jump to watch the full episode.

