Columbus Becomes The First #SmartCity Of Its Kind

Photo by

Cincy
Columbus beat out other cities to pave the way for innovative transportation.

The city of Columbus will be the leaders of pioneering transportation operating system.

 

Columbus beat out six other cities to win the Department of Transportation’s Smart City Challenge. The city will receive $40 million in federal grants and $10 million from Vulcan Inc. to create data-driven ideas to make transportation safer.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says it should allow Columbus to improve city services and residents’ quality of life.

Source: 10TV

