DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE WHY THESE STUDENTS WOULD EVEN PLAY AROUND LIKE THIS WITH ALL OF THE DIFFERENT THINGS GOING ON WITH SCHOOL IN THE COUNTRY. BUT THEN AGAIN I WAS A TEENAGER ONCE AND I DID STUPID $HIT SO I KINDA SEE WHAT WAS GOING …………NAH I CAN’T EVEN LIE WE WOULD HAVE NEVER PULLED A STUNT LIKE THIS , SOMETHING THAT COULD LAND US IN JAIL …..HEEEELLLL NOOOOOO BUT IT’S A DIFFERENT TIME AND THESE ARE A DIFFERENT TYPE OF KID RIGHT NOW…..VIA FOX 28 NEWS ……

Three students were arrested after they allegedly shot at a Whitehall Yearling groundskeeper with a pellet gun Thursday morning.

School officials said the school was placed on brief lockdown after three students in a car fired a pellet gun at a school groundskeeper behind the school.

Whitehall Police officers were called to the scene and the students were arrested. They said the two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old will also face disciplinary action from the school.

The groundskeeper was unharmed per police. The school district said parents were informed of the lockdown.

Ohio Students arrested for allegedly shooting at school groundskeeper with pellet gun was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

