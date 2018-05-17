Music
Home > Music

Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made Amiyah Scott Plead The Fifth

Amiyah Scott, who plays the beloved role of Cotton on Lee Daniel's 'Star' opens up about the new season on Games N' Gabs.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Amiyah Scott

Source: HelloBeautiful / iONEDigital

Amiyah Scott’s rise to fame is an inspirational story that reminds us if you stay true to yourself, you will succeed. The transgender star made her mainstream debut on Lee Daniels’ Star, but long before she graced out TV screens, the brown beauty was a known Instagram celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers. From her perfectly arched brows to her flawless hairline, she is a leader in the LGBTQ community.

Since appearing as Cotton on Star, Amiyah’s star has continued to rise as she’s gearing up to release her first book. Amiyah stopped by to play a game of celebrity truth or dare with host Shamika Sanders and dish on all we can expect from her in the very near future.

Hit the play button, above.

RELATED STORIES:

Games N’ Gabs: Trevor Jackson Talks New Album & ‘Superfly’ Remake

Games ‘N Gab: Kandi Burruss Answers Steamy Sex Questions

Games N Gab: Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban

Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made Amiyah Scott Plead The Fifth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 22 hours ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 6 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close