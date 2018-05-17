Rickey Smiley: “Some People Are Using Police Officers To Sic’ Em On Black People” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley over the last couple of days has been talking about White people calling the cops on Black people for no reason. The incident that happened a couple days ago where a White lady called the cops on some Black people trying to barbecue has made headlines because police didn’t see anything wrong. Rickey spoke about how another woman began recording her and she immediately felt victimized and began to cry.
He then spoke about a video that comedian, Marvin H posted of a White officer telling a Black man that the next time the neighbor bothered him to call him back. Rickey praised the good cops that step up to the plate and do the right thing. He is just sick of police officer being used by people for the wrong intensions.
