Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

Written By: Lauren Beasley

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with her husband John Legend!

Teigen shared the news late Wednesday night on Twitter, announcing the arrival of their new baby boy.

This is the couple’s second child, they already have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

The couple did not share any photos or more details about the new baby but nevertheless, congratulations, to Chrissy and John!

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 15 hours ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 19 hours ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 20 hours ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 5 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close