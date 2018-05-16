Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey

Written By: Tatum

Posted 1 hour ago
H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Not only can we look forward to an album from the “Chun-Li” rapper but we can also expect a movie coming soon from Nicki Minaj pretty soon.

The Queen emcee took to Instagram to reveal that not only is she teaming up with comedienne Tina Fey on the season finale of  Saturday Night Live but she’s also teaming up with the actress/comedienne on an upcoming movie. Yeah, that’s right, Nicki Minaj and Tina Fey shooting a movie! Supposedly, it’s called ‘Get Ya Life Ugly’, no word on when it’s due out.

Looking forward to seeing Nicki Minaj on the big screen again?

 

